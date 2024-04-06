International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 482,854 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 19,454.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,854 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Chubb worth $1,096,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after acquiring an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,857,000 after acquiring an additional 191,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $252.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.30 and its 200-day moving average is $231.74.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.94.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

