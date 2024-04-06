International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 13,226.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 920,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 913,678 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Simon Property Group worth $131,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $150.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $157.82. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.75 and a 200 day moving average of $133.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.75%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

