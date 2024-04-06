International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 13,226.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 913,678 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Simon Property Group worth $131,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $150.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.75%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

