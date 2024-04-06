International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 653,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,341,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after acquiring an additional 584,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $223.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.66. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

