International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 187,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,690,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Exact Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 20,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Exact Sciences by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.12.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $908,611.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,212,250.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $908,611.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,357 shares in the company, valued at $75,212,250.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,273 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

