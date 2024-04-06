International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,124,197 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 10,945.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124,197 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.64% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $141,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after acquiring an additional 105,707 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,608 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $129.00 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $131.67. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.43.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

