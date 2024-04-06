Interfor (TSE:IFP) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IFP has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised Interfor from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. CIBC cut their price target on Interfor from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Interfor and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$27.80.

Interfor Trading Down 2.5 %

IFP opened at C$18.95 on Wednesday. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$16.78 and a twelve month high of C$26.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$20.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.64. The stock has a market cap of C$974.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($3.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.65) by C($1.64). Interfor had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of C$785.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interfor will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current year.

Interfor Company Profile



Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

