Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IART shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $34.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $33.24 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,994 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,034,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 299.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 12,254 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,443,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,159,854 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $273,435,000 after buying an additional 72,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

