Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Sells $470,812.02 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 54,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $470,812.02. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 51,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,795.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zuora Stock Down 0.8 %

ZUO opened at $8.43 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.90.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 514,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 237,548 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Zuora by 14.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,310,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,277,000 after buying an additional 406,841 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zuora by 6.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 71,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zuora by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,742,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,715,000 after acquiring an additional 822,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

