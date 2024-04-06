Insider Selling: Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Director Sells $175,200.00 in Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) Director Gary L. Ginsberg sold 15,000 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,915.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a positive change from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is presently -28.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Noble Financial lifted their target price on Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSQ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 22.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 0.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 818,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.