Insider Selling: Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) CTO Sells 275,000 Shares of Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) CTO Wojciech Hlibowicki sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $1,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RUM opened at $6.43 on Friday. Rumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Rumble had a negative net margin of 143.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Rumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rumble Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Rumble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rumble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $933,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Rumble by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rumble by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rumble by 916.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 126,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

