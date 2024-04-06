Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) President Sells 6,395 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $240,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 384,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,459,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Progyny Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $35.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $35.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PGNY. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

