Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells 26,700 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 26,700 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $2,468,949.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,685,736.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $40,328.34.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,028 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $90,834.08.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Jonathan Sheena sold 6,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 351 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total transaction of $23,924.16.

Natera Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Natera stock opened at $96.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day moving average of $62.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.37. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Natera by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Natera by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Natera by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 1.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

