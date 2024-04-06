Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells 26,700 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 26,700 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $2,468,949.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,685,736.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $40,328.34.
- On Tuesday, March 5th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,028 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $90,834.08.
- On Tuesday, February 6th, Jonathan Sheena sold 6,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 351 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total transaction of $23,924.16.
Natera Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of Natera stock opened at $96.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day moving average of $62.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.37. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Natera by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Natera by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Natera by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 1.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.
View Our Latest Stock Report on NTRA
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Natera
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.