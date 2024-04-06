Insider Selling: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) CMO Sells 27,506 Shares of Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) CMO Rebecca Taub sold 27,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $6,693,860.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 458,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,701,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rebecca Taub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Rebecca Taub sold 27,845 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.14, for a total transaction of $6,825,923.30.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $243.04 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $322.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.26.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -21.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDGL shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $351.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

