Insider Selling: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) CMO Sells 27,506 Shares of Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGLGet Free Report) CMO Rebecca Taub sold 27,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $6,693,860.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 458,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,701,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rebecca Taub also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 3rd, Rebecca Taub sold 27,845 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.14, for a total transaction of $6,825,923.30.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $243.04 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $322.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.26.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGLGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -21.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDGL shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $351.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

