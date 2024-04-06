Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) COO Sells $474,240.00 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $474,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,261,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, March 1st, Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $456,440.00.

GoDaddy stock opened at $125.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $126.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.78 and a 200-day moving average of $99.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07.

GoDaddy last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in GoDaddy by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.18.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

