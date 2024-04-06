Insider Selling: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director Sells $55,660.00 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $55,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $51,898.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $48,400.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.48. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $34.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CORT. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

