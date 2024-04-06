Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CMO Sells $99,095.04 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $99,095.04. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dafna Sarnoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,573 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $238,526.88.

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of CARG stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $24.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in CarGurus by 32.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Stories

