Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $310,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,155,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $308.02 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.01 and a 1 year high of $327.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $304.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.49. The company has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,854,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,062,000 after purchasing an additional 962,987 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.