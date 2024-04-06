Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $353,942.74 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $353,942.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 477,290 shares in the company, valued at $37,424,308.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 1st, Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $9,238,128.18.
- On Monday, March 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38.
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00.
- On Thursday, January 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $384,336.00.
Block Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of SQ stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.85 and its 200-day moving average is $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.55. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Block
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.