Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sells $70,600.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,128.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sarah Aebersold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sarah Aebersold sold 58 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $1,006.30.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Sarah Aebersold sold 336 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $5,748.96.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $775.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,721,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,646,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 522,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,789,000 after purchasing an additional 30,763 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 1,038.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,401,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 45.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 486,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading

