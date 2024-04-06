Insider Selling: Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) President Sells 4,534 Shares of Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 4,534 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $145,632.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 169,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.77. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $2.42. The business had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1481.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,393,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,702,000 after buying an additional 609,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,164,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,028,000 after purchasing an additional 349,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 20.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,533,000 after purchasing an additional 350,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,358,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after purchasing an additional 715,911 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

