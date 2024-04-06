Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Sells 175,152 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 175,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $23,393,301.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Ares Management stock opened at $134.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.60. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,392,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,949,378,000 after purchasing an additional 631,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,618,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $886,004,000 after acquiring an additional 701,738 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 27.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,866 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,113,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,872,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,525,000 after acquiring an additional 71,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

