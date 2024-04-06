Insider Buying: Jupiter Green (LON:JGC) Insider Purchases £9,100 in Stock

Jupiter Green (LON:JGC – Get Free Report) insider Simon Baker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £9,100 ($11,423.55).
Jupiter Green Price Performance
Shares of LON:JGC opened at GBX 181 ($2.27) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 191.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 192.02. Jupiter Green has a 12-month low of GBX 175 ($2.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 223 ($2.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £36.25 million, a P/E ratio of -18,100.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.
About Jupiter Green
