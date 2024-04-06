Insider Buying: Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV) Insider Acquires £1,357,609.80 in Stock

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report) insider Naguib Sawiris bought 47,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,839 ($35.64) per share, with a total value of £1,357,609.80 ($1,704,255.34).

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

LON EDV opened at GBX 1,707 ($21.43) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,413.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,571.79. Endeavour Mining plc has a one year low of GBX 1,231 ($15.45) and a one year high of GBX 2,242 ($28.14). The company has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -24,385.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92,857.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.11) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

