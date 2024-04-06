Insider Buying: Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,267,274.23 in Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 309,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,267,274.23. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,097,858 shares in the company, valued at $37,210,239.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, April 1st, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 8,374 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,215.50.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALDX opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $278.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.51. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALDX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALDX

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.