Informa plc (LON:INF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 865.33 ($10.86).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.24) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, March 11th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 922 ($11.57) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday.

In other Informa news, insider Patrick Martell sold 46,855 shares of Informa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.33), for a total transaction of £348,132.65 ($437,023.16). In other news, insider Gareth Wright sold 57,872 shares of Informa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.29), for a total value of £474,550.40 ($595,719.81). Also, insider Patrick Martell sold 46,855 shares of Informa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.33), for a total value of £348,132.65 ($437,023.16). 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LON INF opened at GBX 811.60 ($10.19) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3,246.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 810.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 767.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 665.40 ($8.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 842 ($10.57).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.20 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Informa’s previous dividend of $5.80. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Informa’s payout ratio is 7,200.00%.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

