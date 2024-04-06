Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $127.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.63. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $232.88.

Insider Activity at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.