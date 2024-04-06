Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Shares Down 8%

Shares of Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) fell 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58. 43,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 30,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a market cap of $30.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huize stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Free Report) by 86.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Huize worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

