Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $48.81 million, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.61. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $24.00.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
