Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $48.81 million, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.61. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hudson Global by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hudson Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hudson Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Stories

