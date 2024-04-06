Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Holdings Raised by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after buying an additional 1,379,330 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,275,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,313,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,576,000 after purchasing an additional 310,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

