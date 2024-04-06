Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1,205.8% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 40.8% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.11.

HON stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.91 and a 200 day moving average of $195.51. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

