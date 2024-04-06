Home Depot’s (HD) “Reduce” Rating Reiterated at HSBC

HSBC reissued their reduce rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $323.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $376.35.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $357.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Home Depot by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 21.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 451,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $173,107,000 after buying an additional 78,953 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 72.4% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

