Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.00.

HOLX stock opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.09.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,846 shares of company stock worth $2,473,443. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

