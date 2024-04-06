Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 258,955 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 171,688 shares.The stock last traded at $23.63 and had previously closed at $21.83.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58.
Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.28. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 61.14% and a negative net margin of 130.19%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hippo by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,042,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hippo by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475,532 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hippo by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,533,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,094 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hippo by 237.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,473,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hippo by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,877,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 72,492 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.
