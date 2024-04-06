Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 258,955 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 171,688 shares.The stock last traded at $23.63 and had previously closed at $21.83.

Hippo Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. Hippo had a negative net margin of 130.19% and a negative return on equity of 61.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Yuval Harry sold 14,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $256,933.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 145,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CRO Yuval Harry sold 14,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $256,933.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 145,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Anirudh Badia sold 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $31,906.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,929.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIPO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hippo by 135.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,042,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hippo by 157.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 2,475,532 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hippo by 237.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,473,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,739,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hippo by 265.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,084,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 1,514,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hippo by 141.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 967,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 566,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

