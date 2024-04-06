Highlander Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Highlander Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of State Street by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

NYSE STT opened at $75.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $81.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.97.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

