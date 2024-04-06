Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,206 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $171.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $177.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,360 shares of company stock worth $7,323,678 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.