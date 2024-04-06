Highlander Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $2,109,120,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on C. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE C opened at $61.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average of $49.89. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

