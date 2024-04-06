Highlander Capital Management LLC Purchases 850 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the first quarter worth about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PARA. Benchmark dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.61%.

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Further Reading

