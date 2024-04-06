Highlander Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSTS. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,412,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VSTS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Vestis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

Insider Activity

In other Vestis news, CEO Kim Scott acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.14 per share, for a total transaction of $287,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,127.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vestis Stock Performance

Shares of VSTS stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.30. Vestis Co. has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $22.37.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vestis Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Featured Articles

