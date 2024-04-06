Highlander Capital Management LLC Has $711,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

