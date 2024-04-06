Highlander Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Highlander Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

NYSE:DEO opened at $144.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $190.02.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

