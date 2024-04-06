HI (HI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.47 Million

HI (HI) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, HI has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $190,843.80 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00014219 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00020578 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001552 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,096.42 or 0.99970256 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011067 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.00127835 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00053792 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $214,601.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

