Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Gap Down to $7.63

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.63, but opened at $7.27. Hertz Global shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 1,264,656 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion.
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
