Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.76% of Henry Schein worth $74,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,898,000 after buying an additional 53,506 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,719,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,392,000 after buying an additional 322,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after buying an additional 1,377,207 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,256,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,427,000 after buying an additional 12,378 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HSIC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,018. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average of $72.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $85.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

