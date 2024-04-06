Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.19

Shares of Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 12815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Hempalta Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$11.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Hempalta Company Profile

Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.

