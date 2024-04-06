Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) & Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT – Get Free Report) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pixie Dust Technologies and Helius Medical Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixie Dust Technologies $845.21 million 0.04 -$14.45 million N/A N/A Helius Medical Technologies $640,000.00 8.52 -$8.85 million ($14.46) -0.42

Helius Medical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pixie Dust Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.4% of Pixie Dust Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pixie Dust Technologies and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixie Dust Technologies N/A N/A N/A Helius Medical Technologies -1,374.22% -194.36% -79.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pixie Dust Technologies and Helius Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixie Dust Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Helius Medical Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Helius Medical Technologies has a consensus target price of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 789.07%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Pixie Dust Technologies.

Summary

Helius Medical Technologies beats Pixie Dust Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pixie Dust Technologies

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc., a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker. The company also provides iwasemi, a sound-absorbing or sound-proofing material for architectural and interior design firms; hackke, a location positioning technology; KOTOWARI, a technology offering spatial analysis data; and magickiri, a planning services and monitoring service, which monitors human behavior and analyzes the customer's environment on the customer's behalf. In addition, it operates Pixie Nest, a membership forum, which hosts meetings and distributes information to facilitate solving social issues. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

