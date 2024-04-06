Hedera (HBAR) Trading Down 8.5% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Hedera has a total market cap of $3.55 billion and approximately $31.99 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00069374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00024915 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00016184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00005901 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,719,597,562 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,719,597,561.52269 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10512947 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 249 active market(s) with $44,923,996.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

