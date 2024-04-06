HC Wainwright Reaffirms Neutral Rating for LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LM Funding America’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.28) EPS.

LM Funding America Stock Performance

Shares of LMFA stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. LM Funding America has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $8.22.

Institutional Trading of LM Funding America

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois.

