HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

TOMZ opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.17. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOMZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100,813 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

